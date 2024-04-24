Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola recently trended online as she celebrated a special feat in her life

The movie star recently shared photos of herself as she graduated from Ladoke Akintola University LAUTECH Ogbomosho with honours

Toriola, in her celebratory post, noted that after this feat, she's not stopping anytime soon as she sets her gaze on more educational successes

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has sparked reactions online as she shared images of herself graduating with honours from LAUTECH.

The curvy movie star stirred emotions online with her caption as she celebrated bagging a master's degree.

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola celebrates as she becomes a master's degree holder and sets sights on new goals. Photo credit: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

She spoke about how tough the journey was for her, combining it with her demanding career and caring for her only child.

Wumi Toriola sets sights on new goals

The actress, in her post celebrating her latest feats, noted that she's already setting her sights on new education and personal goals she wants to achieve.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Read an excerpt of Wumi Toriola's caption below:

“WHATEVER YOUR HANDS FIND TO DO, DO!!! Its convocation baby. Master degree Done and Dusted… NEW LADDERS BLINKING!!!!! Congratulations to me and class of 2022/2023 Academic session. Thank You LAUTECH."

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Wumi Toriola spoke about not minding to be a second wife to a married man considering her current situation.

See Wumi Toriola's post below:

Fans reacts to Wumi Toriola's latest achievement

Here are some of the comments that trailed Wumi Toriola's post:

@iyaboojofespris:

"Congratulations darling."

@ayoolakikelomo:

"Congratulations darling."

@hyrishtheebigdeal:

"Congrats sis."

@_josephmomodu:

"Congratulations, Surutu mama!"

@omowunmiajiboye:

"Congratulations baby."

@temitope_duker:

"Congrats .. this is so good .. keep soaring . Oya Phd lo ku."

@horllycrown:

"Lautech my school. Momma wish me well we did our own convocation yesterday first degree B.tech holder @wumitoriola Congratulations momma."

@misturaasunramu:

"Congratulations sweety."

@ashabi_olorisha_official:

"Congratulations dearest mi @wumitoriola Many More Glorious Achievements IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME."

How Wumi Toriola's marriage crashed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wumi Toriola made the headlines with some stirring revelations she made about her last marriage.

During an interview with her colleague, Debbie Shokoya, she revealed how her marriage crashed and why she decided to walk away before things deteriorated.

She also spoke about co-parenting and how she manages it well while ensuring her ex-husband is fully involved in their son's upbringing.

Source: Legit.ng