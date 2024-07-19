Aisha Belgore, the daughter of Justice Salihu Belgore, made a beautiful bride as she wedded in a grand ceremony in Ilorin, Kwara state

She wore eight dazzling attire that made her shine like a thousand stars and the cynosure of all eyes

Several netizens were in awe of her outfits and praised her, as she was joined by her groom on the 7-day memorable occasion

Aisha Belgore, the daughter of Justice Salihu Alfa Belgore and Hajia S’adatu Gobir, gave netizens some fashion tips as she got married to her groom, Abdulmalik Temitope, the son of Engineer Ahmed Kola Ibrahim, on July 13, in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Aisha Belgore turns heads in her wedding outfits.

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by @sola.rahman, the beautiful bride made a fashion statement in eight outfits that exuded class and luxury.

Her first attire was an off-shoulder dress with rose patterns that gave it a glamorous vibe.

For her second outing, she rocked a stunning gold gown. The bride also glowed in a peach dress and pink gele, which she combined with a stylish umbrella on her hand.

Next, she wore an orange attire with a cape that flowed on the ground. She blended the attire with a beautiful headwrap that showed that she was ready for her special day.

The bride's white wedding gown exuded luxury and class, and she combined it with a headwrap and veil that stretched behind on the floor.

Her day wasn't complete without her slaying in a traditional pink dress and a matching gele. She also showed off a beautiful reception dress with a flowery design from her knee to ankle area.

The daughter of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria wore another gleaming attire, which she combined with a blue gele, a purse, and expensive accessories.

Watch the video below:

Aisha is not the first to go all out on her wedding day. Legit.ng had reported about a Rivers bride who rocked 11 outfits for her traditional wedding.

Peeps react to Aisha's outfits

Netizens were asked to guess the number of outfits she wore, and they dropped their suggestions in the comments. See some of them below:

@faceartistry_bymariam:

"13 beautiful outfits o. One for a bridal shower. One for welcome back party, one for Hennah party, one for mothers night, one for sisa, one for ijoolomoba, one for Nikkah, two for are osan, one for wedding reception, one for the after party, one for ide and lastly one for her welcome home party by her in-laws. Signed association of online attendees."

@taqodam_gbogbolowo:

"8 gorgeous attirés..I need publicity biko."

@damilolabanire:

"She wore 10 solid outfits! We the online family members from Kwara were thrilled. Just ask for my account abeg."

@rookkys_world_of_beauty:

"She wore 10 outfits and all gave what they should give. And I followed you because of her wedding. You’re the baddest in the game."

@beh_nny:

"Congratulations Aisha, may the Almighty bless your home."

Bride rocks over 16 wedding outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that the daughter of Emir Sanusi, Yusra Sanusi, decided to be extraordinary for her wedding as she wore over 16 dresses for the memorable occasion.

She slayed in different styles and colours so that netizens had enough elegant styles to choose from.

Many people were impressed with the amount of money that went into the wedding, and they admired her beauty.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng