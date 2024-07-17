A couple looked lovely as they dressed up in exquisite Edo-themed apparel with several beads that exuded royalty

The wife wore a red traditional outfit designed with a corset that showed off her bulging stomach

Her okuku sat pretty well on her head and made her look beautiful, but she could not get up from her seat without her husband's assistance

A Nigerian couple showed their love for culture as they rocked beautiful Edo outfits that gave them regal looks.

Edo couple look magnificent in their beautiful outfit. Image credit: @tailorcataloguepage

Source: Instagram

The husband wore a traditional white top and red wrapper that he combined with red coral beads on his neck and wrists.

His white cap also gave him a cultural vibe which complemented the okuku (Edo headgear) his wife wore.

The wife slayed in a tight red corset dress that restricted her movement. She could not get up without her husband's assistance. Just like her husband, she wore coral beads on her neck, ears, and wrists.

Both of them complemented each other and danced excitedly. They flaunted the different angles of their attire in the video shared by @tailorcataloguepage on Instagram.

Watch the couple below:

Reactions to couple dressed in Edo attire

Some Instagram users have shared their take on the video of the couple. See some of their comments below:

@cakes_by_henniex:

"I honestly feel a peplum design would have been more comfortable in concealing her tummy instead of the corset. Happy couple."

@jayswearkiddies:

"I must be the only one who doesn’t have this corset of a thing. Congratulations o."

@kimkaty2516:

"The man loves his wife so much. See the joy. Wish them well."

@makys_enclothe:

"I’m breathing on her behalf. Corset is not a must o."

@chinnyviv_:

"Ahh is this woman breathing at all."

@thicka_blue:

"Beautiful but who did her okuku?"

Lady rocks tight Edo outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady got the attention of netizens after she adorned a tight Edo traditional attire that made breathing difficult for her.

She said her friend asked her to help model the attire, and though it didn't fit, she still had to manage it.

Some netizens thought she was a bride who was simply focused on snatching her waist, and they laughed at her.

