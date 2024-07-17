Some children decided to mark the end of their stay in primary school in grand style as they held their prom party

They rocked different classy attire that was perfect for the occasion and also ensured that they glammed up with the right accessories

The boys looked dapper in their magnificent suits, while the girls slayed in different colours of dresses

Some pupils of Children Academy Grade School showed that aside from focusing on their studies, they also have cool fashion tastes.

Grade 5 pupils look stunning in their prom outfits. Image credit: @CAGradeschool

Source: TikTok

They turned up in exquisite outfits as they held their prom party to mark the end of their academic year.

The Grade 5 pupils had numbers attached to their attire as they displayed their looks in the video posted by @CAGradeschool on TikTok.

While the boys wore suits that gave them elegant vibes, the girls flaunted colourful gowns with different designs. From peach to white, to purple, to red, and green, all the pupils looked dashing in their attire.

One of the girls wore her hijab with her outfit to portray her love for Islam, and it was beautiful to watch.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the prom outfits

Some netizens have reacted to the prom outfits. See some of their comments below:

@Mac:

"For my turn na "we are the world" we sing for school oh."

@~Reen:

"And I never wear frontal oh."

@~fxithh:

"When I was in Grade 5, I was doing class parties."

@zainabekiye:

"It can’t be primary school… the hijab girl sha is lovely."

@chisom_claire:

"I wore “babies” till I was going to SS1. I begged my mum to change it to a grown-up outfit and she said I wasn’t grown yet. Could have sworn I was adopted, cos why."

@missokhifo:

"I hope they’ve started saving for land sha."

@gucikuci:

"Misplaced priority."

@royall_queen_tee:

"The last girl in white must be the class prefect o."

@taiwopyaar:

"They all look amazing."

Lady makes her prom dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady showed how skilled she was in crocheting as she made her prom dress in a few days.

She shared a video showing her knitting the dress pattern and different roses, which she placed neatly on a table.

After she was done assembling the outfit, she showed what it looked like on her, and it was gorgeous.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng