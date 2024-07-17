Global site navigation

Local editions

Grade 5 Pupils Show Up in Dazzling Outfits for Prom Party: "Hope They Have Saved for Land"
Fashion

Grade 5 Pupils Show Up in Dazzling Outfits for Prom Party: "Hope They Have Saved for Land"

by  Enenaite Blessing 2 min read
  • Some children decided to mark the end of their stay in primary school in grand style as they held their prom party
  • They rocked different classy attire that was perfect for the occasion and also ensured that they glammed up with the right accessories
  • The boys looked dapper in their magnificent suits, while the girls slayed in different colours of dresses

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Some pupils of Children Academy Grade School showed that aside from focusing on their studies, they also have cool fashion tastes.

Grade 5 pupils rock classy outfits
Grade 5 pupils look stunning in their prom outfits. Image credit: @CAGradeschool
Source: TikTok

They turned up in exquisite outfits as they held their prom party to mark the end of their academic year.

The Grade 5 pupils had numbers attached to their attire as they displayed their looks in the video posted by @CAGradeschool on TikTok.

While the boys wore suits that gave them elegant vibes, the girls flaunted colourful gowns with different designs. From peach to white, to purple, to red, and green, all the pupils looked dashing in their attire.

Read also

Lady rocks flamboyant corset dress, dances excitedly in video: "Hope she is breathing well?"

PAY ATTENTION: Did you know? We have fun quizzes! Explore our new quiz section!

One of the girls wore her hijab with her outfit to portray her love for Islam, and it was beautiful to watch.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the prom outfits

Some netizens have reacted to the prom outfits. See some of their comments below:

@Mac:

"For my turn na "we are the world" we sing for school oh."

@~Reen:

"And I never wear frontal oh."

@~fxithh:

"When I was in Grade 5, I was doing class parties."

@zainabekiye:

"It can’t be primary school… the hijab girl sha is lovely."

@chisom_claire:

"I wore “babies” till I was going to SS1. I begged my mum to change it to a grown-up outfit and she said I wasn’t grown yet. Could have sworn I was adopted, cos why."

@missokhifo:

"I hope they’ve started saving for land sha."

Read also

Video shows rich parents pulling up to their children's school in exotic cars, people react

@gucikuci:

"Misplaced priority."

@royall_queen_tee:

"The last girl in white must be the class prefect o."

@taiwopyaar:

"They all look amazing."

Lady makes her prom dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady showed how skilled she was in crocheting as she made her prom dress in a few days.

She shared a video showing her knitting the dress pattern and different roses, which she placed neatly on a table.

After she was done assembling the outfit, she showed what it looked like on her, and it was gorgeous.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Enenaite Blessing avatar

Enenaite Blessing (Fashion Editor) Blessing Enenaite is a content writer, media enthusiast, and Lifestyle and Fashion Editor at Legit.ng with nine years of experience.

Hot: