A groom showed his love for culture as he and his groomsmen rocked a unique cultural outfit for his wedding

He noted that he wanted 30 of his close friends to be by his side when he tied the nuptial knot and his wish was granted

The handsome groom shared the creative idea of his mother for his special day which he adopted and made his wedding stand out

'A groom from Edo state, Goldie Iyamu, put in effort to ensure that he made a fashion statement on his wedding day.

A groom and his groomsmen slay in lovely Edo outfits. Image credit: @goldieiyamu

Source: Instagram

He wore an Edo-themed cultural outfit which comprised a gown and a skirt. The red attire was made glamorous with the red coral beads, necklace, and staff that he held in his right hand.

According to him, his mother suggested that his groomsmen rock a traditional green outfit instead of the common white attire the Edos wear for such occasions.

The groomsmen delivered some impeccable steeze with their attire and got ladies drooling over them.

Their formations were remarkable as they displayed different angles of their apparel. It showed that they took time to prepare for the groom's special event.

Watch the video below:

Groom's video gets palatable comments

Several Instagram users have reacted to the video of the groom and his groomsmen. See some of the reactions below:

@sylvia_obande:

"I like how focus and attention is being given to men on wedding days these days."

@bukkybakky:

"See potential husbands everywhere."

@ms_dera:

"The Edo culture screams royalty and I love it! I look forward to attending an Edo wedding someday! It’s on my bucket list!"

@maria_esang:

"Watching Ojude Oba festival feeling jealous then saw this and remembered that we Edo people also have steeze."

@interiorby_royalty:

"I so love Edo culture, make one Edo man come marry me Abeg."

@ceemplymoxie:

"Omo, fine men just full this video! Dem too handsome o."

@yuwareakinkunmi:

"Beautiful and unique. Great concept. I'm proud of my heritage."

@omohgiwa:

"See them looking innocent and saintly. Benin men will take you beyond the depths of hell"

Groomsmen rock classy orange outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that a couple and some groomsmen were a toast to netizens as they wore some classy outfits for a colourful wedding.

They all looked adorable as they displayed their stylish dance skills before the attendees at the event.

The groom wore a traditional Ghanaian outfit, the same as his bride, and they combined them with glamorous accessories.

Source: Legit.ng