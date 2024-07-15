A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cocoice, has given tips to incoming housemates of the reality show

She noted that some of the factors to stay relevant in the show are being authentic and employing a good social media handler

In this chat with Legit.ng, she also shared her thoughts on revealing outfits and their effect on the opposite gender

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and entrepreneur, Mojisola Sowole, aka Cocoice, has said that being authentic is one of the keys needed to succeed in the reality show which begins on July 24.

She also advised incoming housemates to get a good social media handler to manage their accounts and help them stay on the show.

BBNaija's Cocoice looks lovely in her attire. Image credit: @cocoiceofficial

Source: Instagram

Cocoice, who also owns a clothing brand Urbn Cobyre, shared her take on the rave of wearing revealing outfits to events, in this conversation with Legit.ng.

How housemates can succeed - Cocoice reveals

Mojisola participated in the second edition of the show in 2017 alongside Bisola Aiyeola, Thin Tall Tony, TBoss, Dee One, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking of how incoming BBNaija housemates can grow a strong fan base on the show, she said:

"My first advice to any Big Brother Naija housemate going into the show is to stay authentic and also make sure they have good survival and success strategy and a good team to help them with their social media while in the house. Most importantly, they should avoid getting carried away by being the buzz of the moment after the show because, after the buzz, reality will surely set in."

Cocoice speaks on revealing outfits

The fashion enthusiast also spoke about whether wearing revealing outfits makes one attractive to the opposite gender. In her words:

"I believe a person's Intelligent Quotient, standard, values, principles, charisma, aura, personality, and other substantial qualities make the person attractive notwithstanding what he or she chooses to wear. However, our outward appearance plays a major role in attraction. So, wearing revealing outfits is not the only way to attract the opposite gender."

Cocoice speaks on her hair

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cocoice had shared what informed her sense of fashion.

In a chat with Legit.ng, she spoke about how women can rock their natural hair in public with confidence.

She further revealed her choice between English and traditional attire and her favourite fashion accessory, among other issues.

Source: Legit.ng