Ugochi Anosike, aka Ugoccie, has opened up on her love for African styles and why she opted to major in indigenous music

In an interview with Legit.ng, she also revealed her preference between wigs and braids and the reason for her choice

She spoke further on why she adorns Ankara most times and why she believes the material has gained global recognition, among other issues

Nigerian singer Ugochi Anosike, aka Ugoccie, has shared her love for indigenous music and why she prefers to rock African prints.

Ugoccie speaks on love for natural hair, braids over wigs. Image credit: @ugoccie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Legit.ng, she also spoke about why she prefers braids to wigs, and that she loves to carry her natural hair, instead of wearing wigs, among other issues.

Why I love indigenous music- Ugoccie reveals

The talented singer spoke on her decision to be indigenous in her music style, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I am someone who is deeply rooted in my culture. I felt like the one time I was free to express myself and did it the right way was when I was doing it indigenously as an Igbo girl. Putting the element of culture in my identity is how I show originality."

What influences Ugoccie's fashion style?

Speaking on what influences her fashion style, she noted that it gives her a sense of identity. She also spoke on why Ankara is now becoming a global fashion clothing. In her words:

"Most times, I just love African prints. So, I have a lot of them. At times, I just want to be very casual. As long as it is fashionable and comfortable, I am going to be in it with so much pride. Ankara has been a major source of identity for Nigerians. It gives a sense of culture. That is why we now wear it with so much pride. It is the way we carry Ankara that attracts other people in other countries to it."

I prefer braids to wigs - Ugoccie admits

Speaking on what she prefers between braids and wigs, she said:

"I prefer braids to wigs. I prefer being in my natural hair than wearing wigs. It doesn't just work for me. It may be a one-off thing, then I take it off. I also have this feel of what if it falls off my head (laughs).

She also spoke on her favorite fashion accessory and her style icon.

"My favourite fashion accessory is a beautiful neck piece and an earring that matches with it. I don't really know if I have a style icon but I love Yemi Alade. She inspires most of my African fits. Asides that, I am someone who just loves to look very beautiful and chic."

Adefunke Adefule teaches how to prevent hair loss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adefunke had opened up on what it feels like being the hairstylist of popular fashion designer Veekee James.

In an interview with Legit.ng, the hairstylist spoke on the causes of hair loss in women and how they can avoid it.

She further refuted the claims that wig importation was the main cause of the devaluation of the naira, among other issues.

Source: Legit.ng