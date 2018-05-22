50+ trendy Akwa Ibom traditional attire ideas for men and women

There are many beautiful traditional Nigerian outfits, including the Akwa Ibom traditional attire. Find out what people from this state wear to special events in their lives, and maybe you will learn something new about the traditional attires of your country.

Trendy Akwa Ibom traditional attire ideas for men and women. Akwa Ibom traditional attire Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Akwa Ibom State is inhabited by many ethnic groups. It is a home for Annang, Eket, Ibibio, Oron, Obolo and even some Efik people. However, even though these are all different ethnicities, they all seem to have very similar traditions when it comes to traditional wear. Below are pictures of Akwa Ibom traditional marriage attire worn by people from other ethnic groups.

Akwa Ibom traditional attire for female

The Akwa Ibom and Efik traditional attire for women look incredibly gorgeous and unlike anything you have seen before. Every element of the outfit is important. Usually, women wear traditional clothes to weddings and other important events.

1. Black, silver, and golden onyonyo

Golden, brown and black combination. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The onyonyo is a long, graceful gown that is sometimes beaded. This Akwa Ibom traditional attire for ladies is typically worn by the royal family, intelligent ladies, brides, and anyone celebrating a loud event. It is constructed into an off-shoulder which wraps up in a lengthy flow with a sequential fabric and a sateen George.

2. Straight-fitted Onyonyo

Straight-fitted Onyonyo. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Onyonyo is a breathtaking long-body tailored-to-fit gown made of lace and sateen fabric. The lace is styled especially, with one hand off-hand while the other spinning into an intricate sleeve. At times the sateen is sewn into a side tail from the waistband. This Akwa Ibom female traditional attire is appropriate for any woman and occasion.

3. Purple and silver onyonyo

Purple and silver combination. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This Onyonyo is created of velvet and George fabric, with a silver apparel accessory. It is created with intricate hands and ends in a long flow. This Ibibio traditional attire for females is appropriate for any event and can be worn by any woman.

4. Straight fitted gown with gele

Straight-fitted design with gele. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The outfit is appropriate for any occasion and can be accessorised with an umbrella, purse, handbag, and gold or silver jewellery. A matching gele will also give you a mature, simple look.

5. Maiden Ankara outfit

Ankara combination. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Single ladies typically wear traditional maiden clothing to traditional celebrations such as weddings. This Akwa Ibom traditional female attire can be worn as a blouse, three-step skirt, or gown.

All the above outfits would not be complete without the impressive hairstyle, which often consists of an updo at the top and flowing or long braided hair at the back decorated with plenty of brass combs and hairpins.

A woman with such a hairstyle looks (and probably feels) like a queen on her big day. To add to this almost regal attire, women also carry golden staffs usually adorned with ruffled fabrics. Regardless of the woman's choice, she can look incredible in her traditional Akwa Ibom attire.

Nigerian Akwa Ibom traditional attire for male

Men in Akwa Ibom State do not look any less fascinating than women do. Their looks are also always interesting, as they have different elements that make them special.

6. White shirt combination

A white shirt combination. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The white shirt and Usobo are worn without the Okpomkpomon, instead opting for a corresponding coral bead. This Usobo is made of George material and is tied to lie just below the knee. The outfit is appropriate for any occasion.

7. White shirt on deep blue Usobo

Blue combination. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The white shirt is dressed over a blue osobo tied to the end in a slanting fashion on the knee. The okpomkpomon is worn over a shirt and is accompanied by a corresponding walk stick, cap, and shoes.

8. White shirt on sky blue Usobo

White and light blue combination. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A corresponding Okpomkpomon is tied around the neck of the white shirt on sky blue Usobo. The attire is often worn by Akwa Ibom state grooms and for major events such as chieftaincy coronations. The Usobo is fastened and rests on the feet.

9. White shirt with a black jacket

Combination with an Usobo jacket. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This white shirt, complemented by a black jacket with embroidery, is a great look for any groom. The George material is tied a little higher up on the feet. You can wear this Annang traditional attire to any event, not necessarily a wedding.

10. White, light green with the golden touch

Design for a cultural wedding. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The combination of white with gold or green with the gold makes the outfit unique. You can use a walking stick to complement the outfit for the men, while ladies can carry a fluffy hand fan.

11. Top hats

Akwa Ibom traditional attire. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A lot of Akwa Ibom men usually choose to wear top hats to official events. Others wear beautiful beaded native caps. Some choose bowler hats or colourful caps that are usually associated with other tribes.

12. Okpompomon

The Okpompomon design. Photo: @ibomweddings on (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Okpomkpomon is a long piece of cloth tied around the neck. It is worn like a long scarf and tied several times in knots or with other fabric. The colour of the cloth usually matches either the bride's outfit or the wrapper around the hips. Some men choose to go for coral beads instead of the Okpomkpomon.

13. The Torso

The Torso design. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Torso in this traditional outfit is often covered with a long white chieftain shirt. It can end there, or the man might choose to wear a black or red beaded necklace with the same ornamental designs as the native cap.

14. Usobo

The Usobo design. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Usobo attire, in most cases, covers the knees. It is a long piece of shiny cloth that reaches the ankles. This cloth is wrapped around the waist and tied at the hip.

15. Beaded shoes

Different shoe designs. Photo: @Ife, @AfricanLaces (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Traditional outfits would not be complete without intricately beaded shoes (usually black with colourful designs) and a cane or walking stick. Some men also decide to wear bracelets made out of coral beads and other accessories of their liking.

Akwa Ibom cultural attire

Akwa Ibom, a state with a rich cultural heritage, holds countless festivals where various attires are worn. Some of the outfits are as follows:

16. Ekombi cultural dance attire

Women in Ekombi cultural dance outfits. Photo: @BlackbonesTheatreKompany (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The outfit is primarily dressed for the Ekombi or Abang dance. Women wear the ofod ukod anwang, decorated with Ekpa ku kwa, hand and leg jewels. Conversely, men dress in a white polo with a small wrapper tied around their waist.

17. Ukara outfit

Traditional men dressed in Ukara outfits. Photo: @StanleyOkoroji (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The Ukara clothing is blue and white material with insibidi signs and is primarily dressed for the Ekpe masquerade festive season in Akwa Ibom State. Men tie it as a wrapper or hang it on their bodies to drop freely.

18. Ofod ukod anwang for ladies

Colourful Ofod ukod anwang for ladies. Photo: @SunnyStarCoutureEnterprise (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

It comprises a knee-length dress or skirt wrapped around the waist and a short beaded blouse covering only the top half. Fluffy accessories worn around the arms and legs are called Ekpa ku kwa.

19. Ofod ukod anwang for men

Ofod ukod anwang for men. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A wrapper is tied all around the waist, and a white polo is dressed on top. The groom typically wears this outfit during a conventional wedding ceremony or other substantial traditional rites.

Akwa Ibom traditional marriage attire

Akwa Ibom couples are well-known for taking charge of their extravagant wedding attire. If you want your wedding ceremony to be memorable, consider the following pictures of Akwa Ibom's traditional marriage Attire.

20. Black combination

Black combination. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Black is a popular Akwa Ibom traditional wedding attire combination. The bride wears a detailed black or white onyonyo, while the groom dresses simply in a white shirt worn over a black or similar white Usobo.

21. Green combination

Elegant green combination. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With this wedding attire, the groom wears a matching green attire that matches the bride. They can wear bead necklaces with matching headgear and hats.

22. The white and golden combination

The white and golden combination. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The white and gold colour scheme is ideal for any stage of the traditional wedding outing in Akwa Ibom. The groom wears a white shirt with a matching golden usobo, while the bride wears a sophisticated golden Unyonyo.

23. Unique traditional outfit

Traditional combination. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This combination represents love and pureness and can be dressed at any phase of an Akwa Ibom traditional marriage. The attire is mostly known as Oron traditional marriage outfit.

24. White and red wine outfit

White and win red outfit. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With a white and red wine outfit, the groom wears a white shirt and wine-red usobo, while the bride wears a sophisticated unyonyo made of well-constructed George material.

25. Oron traditional attire

Oron traditional attire with red Iyara. Photo: @ibomweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Oron people dress in a very colourful, particularly with a red Iyara. The red Iyara is typically worn with a white customised conventional shirt and a wrapper to match.

As you can see, both the men and women of Akwa Ibom dress up all fancy for special events, wearing the most beautiful traditional attire. What outfit did you like the most? You can share some pictures and show your Akwa Ibom traditional attire with your friends.

