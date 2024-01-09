Mabel Makun, wife of famous comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, opened up on how she has been managing her hair as wigs have become expensive

She said that wigs now sell for over N 1 million, and that means she will have to look for other alternatives

In a video, she was seen packing her natural hair and admiring how she looked without a wig on her head

Mabel Makun, a social media influencer and wife of famous comedian and actor Ayo Makun, has revealed what she will be doing to her hair since wigs have become expensive.

Mabel Makun shows off how she looks without expensive wigs. Source: @realmabelmakun/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In her Instagram stories, she posted a video of herself admiring her natural hair before a mirror with the caption:

"Since you guys have decided to start selling wigs for 1 million and above, I am now officially a teenager."

Mabel Makun shines in lovely outfit

To mark the new year, the beautiful mother-of-two posted a lovely gold and silver dress, which she combined with a 'gele'.

She captioned her photos:

"Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a happy new year. May peace, love, happiness and prosperity follow us all always. Positively an unforgettable 2024 we shall experience."

See photos of her lovely outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Mabel Makun's post

Netizens reacted to the lovely outfit made by a popular fashion designer, Mimi Yina, aka Medlin Boss. See some of the reactions below:

@uchennannanna:

"Omalicha happy new year."

@abrahamluckyonoja:

"Happy new year ma'ma. Thank you for all the support in 2023."

rejoiceabomaye:

"Always looking good, your waist and that stomach, wow."

@bet_34jo:

"Beautiful lady fine wife for AY, love you girl happy new year to you and family."

@tolubally:

"Happy new year doll."

Ayo Makun and wife Mabel mark 15th wedding anniversary

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ace comedian and his wife recently penned heartwarming messages to each other as they celebrate their 15 wedding anniversary.

The celebrity lovebirds took to their social media timelines to share lovely pictures to mark their special day.

As expected, celebrities, fans and well-wishers took to their comment section to celebrate with them.

Source: Legit.ng