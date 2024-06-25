A Nigerian Supermarket, Ebeano Supermarket, has reportedly inflated the price of tomatoes due to the scarcity

Pictures show the supermarket selling three pieces of tomatoes for almost N7,000

The development follows the outbreak of moth disease, nicknamed Tomato Ebola, by farmers in the North

A Nigerian supermarket, the Ebeano Supermarket in Abuja, has been slammed by shoppers for inflating prices by taking advantage of the current scarcity of tomatoes and peppers.

Pictures trending on social media show that the Supermarket hiked the price of three pieces of tomatoes astronomically.

The new price of tomatoes causes outrage on social media Credit: Olaudah Equiano/X

Nigerians express outrage

According to the picture posted by one X user, Olaudah Equiano, three pieces of tomatoes had N6,950 as their price tag.

The Ebeano supermarket reportedly cited the current scarcity as the reason for the hike.

The X handle said:

"Ebeano Supermarket in Abuja is Selling 3 tomatoes for N6,950.00. The inflation under APC's Nigeria has spiraled!!!."

Other social media users commenting on the picture said the price tag may have been removed after a public outcry, as many who visited the place did not see it.

“Can't be Abuja. At least I shopped there yesterday and didn't buy at this rate”.

Nigeria hit with Tomato Ebola

Nigeria has been hit with a massive tomato and spice scarcity following the Tomato Ebola outbreak in farms in the North.

Nigerians reportedly resort to other sources as the scarcity has driven tomato costs through the roof.

According to reports, a state government in the North declared a state of emergency after moths destroyed large tomato fields, threatening supplies.

The report stated that farmers described the outbreak as tomato Ebola after the disease that destroyed West Africa in 2014.

There are fears that the outbreak will affect jollof rice preparation, a popular Nigerian dish.

