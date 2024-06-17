A former BBNaija housemate Cindy Okafor has opened up on the fashion moments she can never forget:

She also recalled how she made a fashion statement at an event and on her birthday with the help of her fashion designer

In this chat with Legit.ng, she said she shared how she blends her fashion style to suit different occasions

Getting dressed up for occasions comes with a lot of effort and making a fashion statement means that Cindy Okafor has to be intentional about her desires.

Cindy Okafor wears an outfit made with a cement bag. Image credit: Cindy Okafor

Source: UGC

Cindy is an actress and a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate who has some remarkable fashion moments which she shared with Legit.ng.

She also revealed how she dresses up for different occasions and creates an impressionable fashion lifestyle. Baggy jeans and T-Shirt are among her favourite outfits for casual events.

I have sea shells outfit - Cindy reveals

Speaking on her unforgettable fashion moments, she recalled when celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Place Empire, made a birthday outfit that she loved, among other attire.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"That would be my birthday last year. I worked with fashion designer The Nelly's Place and when she was pitching the idea of making high fashion garments from cement bags and dresses adorned with sea shells. I have never thought of something else. My hair was made with building nails. It was iconic. I also worked with her for one of the editions of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. I also did a birthday photoshoot with Tiannah's Empire Place and she made my denim outfit. I had the shoot with my bald head."

How does Cindy adapt her styles?

The actress opened up on how she adapts her styles for red carpet and casual events. She praised her stylists for doing what she is comfortable with.

"I am lucky to work with stylists that consider what I love and makes me comfortable. I don't wear armless dresses. Everyone has their preference according to their body types. If you are working with stylists that listen to you, it makes it easier for you. I can make up something for myself with casual outfits. My comfort dresses is a baggy jeans with T-Shirts. I combine it with a heel."

Cindy Okafor speaks on trending fashion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cindy believes fashion had evolved and it was not like it used to be in the past.

However, she noted that this has caused some individuals to conveniently expose their bodies because it is trendy.

She spoke to Legit. ng on how fashion made her feel when she rocks what she likes, among other issues.

Source: Legit.ng