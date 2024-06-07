A former BBNaija housemate, Cindy Okafor, believes fashion has evolved and it is not like it used to be in the past

However, she noted that this has caused some individuals to conveniently expose their bodies because it is trendy

She spoke to Legit. ng on how fashion makes her feel when she rocks what she likes, among other issues

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Cindy Okafor, has aired her view on what she thinks about fashion from some years ago and the latest trends.

In a chat with Legit.ng, she noted that the current way of dressing has enabled some people to wear whatever they like without caring to cover up properly.

She also spoke about other issues in this interesting conversation.

Cindy reveals the implication of trendy fashion

The former reality star said that current fashion trends have afforded individuals to dress the way they live. Also, it has enabled the rise in creative works that were absent in the past.

"Fashion has evolved and there are more creatives and ideas. People are exploring different components that would not have anything to do with fashion in the past. It also comes with its downsides with people wanting to expose their bodies unnecessarily. I think it is also an expression of art."

Fashion makes me feel good - Cindy says

She also said that fashion is a major part of people's lives because it gives a good feeling and affects the way humans react.

"Fashion is very important and makes us feel good. Dressing well can make us feel proud and confident in our appearance. Our choice of clothes can influence our mindsets, moods., energy levels, and general outlook on life."

