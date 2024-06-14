As the preparation for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations reaches top gear, the outfits worn by some celebs come to mind

Certain Nigerian celebs have openly displayed their love for religion and depict it with their attire

This article focuses on entertainers who have given their Muslim fans some style inspiration for Sallah

There is no limit to what some Nigerian celebs can wear and the occasion determines what they would turn up with.

As the Sallah celebration begins, Legit.ng takes a look at some celeb styles that can be recreated to give one a beautiful look while maintaining modesty.

1. Regina Daniels rocks pink stylishly

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels knows what looking beautiful entails and slays effortlessly. She wore a pink hijab over a maxi dress recently that made her look modest.

She combined her attire with classy shoes and did a lovely face beat that complemented her beauty. Her fans were not disappointed in her and gave her some nice comments on her Instagram page.

The young mother of two is married to a billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko. They recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and their pictures and videos trended on social media.

2. Ali Nuhu looks cool in Agbada

Ali Nuhu is a talented actor from Northern Nigeria whose prowess on the screen is never in doubt. However, he also knows how to wear magnificent outfits that endear his fans to him.

He wore a green Agbada and a cap which gave him an Alhaji vibe. In this season of Eid-el-Kabir, fans of the actor can draw inspiration from this style and look even more glamorous.

3. Mercy Aigbe slays in a stylish hijab

Mercy Agibe-Adeoti is not only a talented actress, but she is also a beautiful woman who knows fashion. She looked gorgeous in her dazzling Abaya dress and hijab which she combined with a portable bag.

She rocked exquisite glasses and struck different poses for her pictures with her husband Kazeem Adeoti.

Aside from being an actress., Mercy has tried her hands in filmmaking and did well with Ada Omo Daddy at the cinemas in 2023.

4. Mo Bimpe glows in white and gold

This white and gold dress can turn heads this season. Actress Adebimpe Adedeimeji, aka Mo Bimpe did justice to this outfit with the scarf and the proper covering on her body.

It is perfect for this season and leaves everything to the imagination. The role interpreter combined the attire with the right accessories and makeup that wowed her fans.

She is the wife of actor Lateef Adedimeji nd their fashion tastes always impress their fans.

5. Lateef Adedimeji looks dapper in Agbada

When it comes to looking good, actor Lateef Adedimeji does not miss it. He knows to dress gorgeously and gives his fans some style inspiration.

He wore a lovely Agbada on a black long-sleeve shirt and trouser at the African Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA 2024). The outfit is still suitable for this festive season. It can also be adjusted and improvised to whatever one desires.

Lateef is married to Mo Bimpe and often give their fans some couple goals and classy vibes on the internet. Their movies have also warmed the hearts of their fans and they regularly make steps for the advancement of their careers.

Regina Daniels displays a flawless outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina's beauty is ever-radiating, and she continues to flaunt it to her fans' admiration.

She showed her love for corporate and classy outfits as she wore a pink jacket over white trousers.

The beautiful mother of two looked stunning as she showed off her curly hairstyle, which gave her a chic look.

