Tacha is known for making statements that cause uproar on social media and they are mostly based on her financial prowess

She spoke about her desire to pay off every vendor that is selling a brand that is similar to hers at a Fair

According to her, she does not want anyone competing with hers at the venue and she offered a huge sum

A former Big Brother (BBNaija) reality star housemate, Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, has revealed her decision to pay off every vendor dealing in similar products as hers.

BBNaija's Tacha gets many talking with her offer to a Fair organiser. Image credit: @simply_tacha

Source: Instagram

In a live video with a Fair organiser, Priceless, she stated that she would pay N15m so that she would be the only one selling her product at the venue.

She called on her fans to meet her up at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Rivers State, where the Fair would be held.

Several netizens accused Tacha of lying about the amount and wondered where she would get the money from.

Priceless responded to those tackling Tacha and noted that it was poverty mentality that made them think the former reality star could not pay the money.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the video

Some Instagram users have commented on Tacha and Priceless' video. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

@morounranti123:

"This girl is a strategist and a good influencer."

@giftie_g2:

"Tacha and show off 5 and 6. How much is your profit that you want to pay N15million for a slot?"

@rach____eal:

"Believe anything you see on this internet at your own risk."

@fabulous_fabricz_store:

"Me laughing in Swahili. I pity those that will fall for this trick."

@yuljudy4eva:

"My baby Tacha will never waste money like that priceless Is clout chasing again."

@phynanavyyy:

"Tacha looks so bad. Hope she’s not on drugs and she needs some sleep."

