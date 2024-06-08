A video of an elderly Nigerian couple showcasing their love for each other has melted hearts online

In the trending video, the couple walked on the road in matching outfits as eyewitnesses praised and cheered them on

Social media users who watched the video on Facebook took turns to adore the couple and wish them well

An elderly Nigerian couple caused a beautiful scene on the road as they stepped out in matching outfits.

In the heartwarming video posted online, they both rocked a free stripe shirt with shorts and a fine footwear to match.

Nigerian man displays public affection for wife Photo credit: Nne Amanda/Facebook.

Source: TikTok

Passers-by praise elderly couple in matching outfits

The clip shared by Nne Amanda on Facebook showed the proud husband holding his wife's hand and stretching out his lips for a kiss.

The woman who seemed shy tried her best to reciprocate his display of love as she joined her lips to his amid the chants of eyewitnesses.

It was really a lovely sight for the people on the round who couldn't stop screaming and hailing the couple for allowing their love blossom until old age.

"Perfect description of till old age baby girl," the caption of the video read.

Reactions as elderly couple showcase love

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Chukwuka Ifeoma said:

"I have seen them. He can't move without his wife. Their love is something to emulate. They are in Ekwuliobia. Anybody that studied at oko poly must know. You go laff when you see the displaying the love in public. I love their love."

Loveth Oluchi reacted:

"Love is a beautiful thing no matter how this generation makes it look. I still believe in love."

Rhoda Oluwatosin reacted:

"I will grow old with my partner in Jesus Mighty name Amen I Still believe in true Love no matter what anybody is saying and I know is going to locate me soon because WHAT Almighty GOD CANNOT DO DOES NOT EXIST God of NSPPD will do it for me."

Adaeze Judith reacted:

"I remember a video of them at the bank. Omo the two of them wear suit. See PDA I nearly laff faint. This man no fit go anywhere without his babe. I’m sure he follows her to the toilet."

Denik Adeosin reacted:

"So you this our age couples are peppering the younger ones, my children shall never miss road in Jesus mighty name Amen."

Chi Chi commented:

"The man still sees that beautiful young girl he married years back and same goes to the woman too. Love is a beautiful thing."

Pauly Williams added:

"So love still exist? How can I meet this couple I have a gift for them so that they can bless me in my future home."

