Fast-rising singer Candy Bleakz has pitched in on the N20M controversial statement by Nigerian influencer, Saisda Boj

Candy, whose real name is Blessing Akiode, revealed that ladies are expected to crave financial responsibility from a man as long as she is rich, too

She noted that a woman who works hard and pays her bills could confidently decide that she wants to marry a rich man

Sarah Ojone Idaji, aka Saida Boj and her fans, will not be pleased with a new viral video released by Nigerian singer Candy Bleakz.

Blessing Akiode, professionally called Candy Bleakz, revealed that only women from rich backgrounds can demand to marry the rich.

Singer Candy Bleakz asked Saida Boj to work hard for her own money. Credit: @iamcandybleakz, @saida_boj

She noted that a lady from a poor background has no business looking for a rich man to marry. Bleakz said such ladies are liabilities.

She further advised that anyone who wishes to marry a wealthy man should be hardworking and rich, too, or from a privileged background.

Candy maintained that some get lucky in hookups while others meet their doom. She noted that ladies should stop being in haste to get rich and work for their own money.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the internet caught fire following Saida Boj's controversial N20M statement. According to her, it only takes a man N20M to have his way with her.

Her statement has continued to evoke reactions from netizens and celebrities for two weeks and counting.

Nigerians react to Candy Bleakz's video

@kingcokes:

"She decided to speak facts only!!!"

@22ksnzmusic:

"She’s always in my top five Nigerian female artists despite I’m not Yoruba, glad to be ur estate neighbor."

@fekomi:

"Very correct be ready to offer value if you want value. With that said, it’s left for you to decide whether you want to be a liability or asset in terms of finances. Invest with the little you have. Don’t eat with ten fingers. Come and invest in Fekomi bitters and be glad you did."

@daebosh_:

"Pls stream my new music link in my bio."

@olaryeancahh:

"Candy thank you! Ur candy no go me."

@teddy_bahdman:

"Candy Dey always spit fact right from time."

@_tomi_lola_:

"She’s right and making a lot of sense!"

@dfwmanny_:

"If you stay Baale Ajuwon, you go know say this girl nah hustler from day 1 big up candy."

