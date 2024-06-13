A lady was the topic of discussion after a video of the corset dress she wore for a photoshoot was posted online

The black and brown top was combined with a green fabric that extended to her ankles and looked lovely on her

Some netizens were not satisfied with what the lady's fashion designer made and they noted that it didn't suit her

A lady caused an uproar after she asked her fashion designer to make a tight corset outfit for her.

The top of the attire was made with a black and brown corset while a green fabric was used for its bottom part.

She made a stylish black and brown hairstyle and wore makeup that complemented her beauty. The attire was made by @_marycharly on Instagram and it got mixed reactions from netizens.

Though the lady is chubby and has a bulging stomach, some felt the stylist tried. However, others believed the lady did not look classy in the outfit and should be told the truth.

Regardless, the lady showed off the outfit excitedly and seemed not to care about other people's reactions.

Peeps react to the video

Some netizens have shared their thoughts on the lady's video. See some of the reactions below:

@kiki.dchargie_:

"It’s not by force to be in a corset dress, identify your body type, and wear what fits it! Ire o."

@debruthunisexdesigns:

"I was waiting for a transformation."

@nonyehillz:

"Everyone must not wear a corset, peplum would have looked so nice on her body type."

@freedom_of_right:

"Is a no-no. The corset didn’t work for the dress."

@mz_naeemah:

"The style isn't bad and it would fit her better if the brocade started from her waistline."

@deimah_a:

"People saying dress for your body type. She carried herself properly and it looks good on her. She rocked it."

@kokooflondon:

"The tailor/designer did an amazing job and can we all be kind with our choice of words?"

@joycejayy:

"Gorgeous for where? Make una dey tell people the truth o."

Woman wears tight corset dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman wore a tight corset dress that looked uncomfortable for her, but she still went ahead to rock it to an event.

In a video, she sat with her bosom pushed up in a way that attracted the attention of all who saw it.

Netizens dropped funny comments; while some criticised her tailor, others asked how she was breathing.

