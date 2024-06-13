When some people thought they had seen it all with corset dresses, they were in for a shock as a lady displayed hers online

She had netizens laughing at her as she rocked a tight corset dress that made sitting difficult for her

The lady was a guest at an event and some people noticed that she went early for the occasion to video herself

A lady looked adorable as she wore a purple corset dress that looked glamorous on her but was too tight on her.

A lady rocks a tight corset dress and shows discomfort. Image credit: @97th_artistry

Source: Instagram

The lady (97th_artistry on Instagram), who is a content creator) made netizens know that she had a thing for fashion as she combined her attire with a blue bag and purple earrings.

Her purple scarf matched her outfit and she posed for some pictures before she tried to sit.

She attempted but it was difficult for her and had to several adjustments before she could sit comfortably.

It was a moment of relief for her as she finally sat and waited for the occasion to commence as she arrived early.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the lady's outfit

Some netizens have reacted to the lady's video. See some of the comments below:

@beatbycoco_mua:

"My own is, so you went early to the reception to make this video."

@beads2bags:

"That lady’s stare is a paid actor."

@beautyby.obtang:

"Better than wearing those costumes of yours to the event."

@peppleton:

"The way I relate to this video. And once you sit down, don’t call on me dear I’m over here fighting for my life."

@pee_lawal:

"You’re your ekwensu. (You are your devil)."

@ewadola:

"Looks fabulous though. Beauty, they say, is pain."

@crowned_ng:

"Honest question. Were you able to eat to your heart’s satisfaction in the dress?"

Woman wears tight corset dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman wore a tight corset dress that looked uncomfortable for her, but she still went ahead to rock it to an event.

In a video, she sat with her bosom pushed up in a way that attracted the attention of all who saw it.

Netizens dropped funny comments; while some criticised her tailor, others asked how she was breathing.

