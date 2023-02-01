Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Alex Unusual, recently shared photos of herself in a stylish garb

The Double Wahala star and brand influencer posed in a pair of wide-legged pants and a bustier

The minimalist look earned her compliments from some fans who gushed over her physique and style

Alex Unusual has proven that when it comes to fashion and style, she is a boss in her own lane.

Whether in elaborate or simple looks, she always nails it and this time is no different.

Photos of Alex wearing wide-legged pants. Credit: @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija Double Wahala star recently took to her Instagram page to share some banging new photos.

In the stack of pictures, Alex sports a strapless black bustier which she paired with some wide-legged green pants.

She accessorized the look with a beaded handbag, some dark sunnies and gold jewellery.

Check out the post below:

Fans compliment Alex Unusual's new photos

miriam_kanulor:

"What waist oh! No waist trainer can snitch this one. This is God's own work."

duua2:

"Leggggggsss .... Beautiful."

yobolized2.0:

"Beautiful as always "

chiny_paul:

"Look at this gorgeous being my darling girl "

