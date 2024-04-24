Skit makers Kiekie and Layi Wasabi were named the best skit makers in the first quarter of 2024

Both humour merchants had 112 million views on Instagram between January 1 to March 31

Both Kiekie and Layi Wasabi ended 2023 as the second female and male skit maker on Instagram

Dataleum, a world-renowned data analytics company continuously driven to transform the world through talent acceleration, business innovation, and community building, has again released its latest rankings of Nigeria’s top content creation talents, this time skit makers in the entertainment industry for the first quarter of 2024.

The list, currently ranked the top-rated Nigerian skit makers, revealed Kiekie as the number one female character for the first quarter of 2024 and Layi Wasabi as the top male.

Kiekie, Layi Wasabi generated 112 million views on IG in Q1 of 2024. Photo: Kiekie, layiwasabi

The post on Dataleum’s social media handles reads:

“Our number one spot for top female skit maker for Q1 2024 goes to none other than the super-talented fashion icon Kiekie. She has remained consistent in her craft, earning her widespread recognition and engagement.

“With 50 million views from 45 skits posted, she sits comfortably in first place among our top Nigerian female skit makers on Instagram for the first quarter of 2024. Congratulations.”

See the breakdown of Kiekie's stats in the first quarter of 2024 below:

Kiekie beat Jadrolita and Taooma to second and third place, respectively.

This ranking further cements Kiekie’s dominance in the skit-making industry, following her recent feature in Forbes Africa magazine as one of the Nigerian talents breaking barriers with content creation.

Reacting to the news, Kiekie thanked her fans for their continued support and promised to keep them entertained.

She said:

“I owe this latest win to my teeming fans, Kiekstarters who consume my content daily and encourage me to keep going. To you all, thank you and keep watching out for new exciting content”.

Sabinus, Iamdikeh, Joshtoofunny, and Cute Abiola also made the top five males, while Jadrolita, Taaooma, Phoebe, and Neekah made the top five females.

Breakdown of Layi Wasabi's stats here:

