Nigerian skit maker and stand-up comedian Uchenna Igwe, aka Sir One On One, has revealed that he dresses as a woman in his skits to portray the African woman and how she behaves.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also said that his most expensive fashion item is the costume he uses for his skit, and it was given to him by his mother.

What influences Sir One On One skits?

The funnyman shared what influences his kind of skits he makes, saying:

"My style of dressing in my skits is just like a typical African woman from the eastern part of Nigeria. It is all about showing the Igbo culture, tradition, and the character of an African mother. I try to portray her as one who cannot be intimidated even if she is not educated. She knows everything that is good for her."

Uchenna, who is also a musician, spoke on whether he can adorn women's outfits if he is not shooting his skits. In his words:

"No, I dress like a man. Even when I do stand-up comedy, I only use the head tie just to tell people that it is me because I have four voices. For people who watch my skits, they can only identify me with the female voice. So, if I am talking with them on the phone, they can't get if it is me or not. When I come for their events, they want me to dress in that female attire, but on stage, I don't do that. I only dress like a woman twice in a year - during my tour outside the country and during my show I always do at the end of the year at Ebonyi state."

My costume is very expensive - Uchenna reveals

According to the skit maker, his most expensive fashion item is his skit costume and it was given to him by his mother. He said:

"In fact, when I wash my costume, I stay close to it till it gets dried. It is the most expensive fashion item I have because it is very hard to get another one. For the other ones, I can ask any fashion designer to make them for me. I can't disclose the price because it is owned by my mother."

Speaking on why he thinks more men are dressing as women these days, he said:

"People follow trend. Maybe they do it because they see that it is something that is trending. For me, I just want to show off the character of an African mother."

