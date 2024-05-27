A lady got married to her lover in a simple ceremony and the video from the event trended online

The lady rocked a traditional red outfit and coral beads which she combined with her lace frontal wig

For her civil wedding, she wore a silver lace jumpsuit and she danced heartily with her older groom

A Nigerian lady looked lovely as she got married to a white man whose age difference was very wide.

In a video, she wore a short red dress that was designed with mesh and red beads. She complemented her attire with a red beaded necklace and rocked a lace frontal hairstyle that made her look fabulous.

She wore beautiful makeup with red lipstick that was bold on her face while her husband wore a dark blue outfit and a red cap that gave him a traditional look.

During their civil wedding, the bride wore a silver jumpsuit with silver shoes. She complemented it with silver earrings and adorned a silver hair band on her black hairstyle.

The groom wore a navy blue three-piece suit, a white shirt, and a black tie. His bride was in an ecstatic mood as she danced excitedly and moved her backside close to the front part of his trousers.

Watch the video below:

Lady's wedding gets mixed reactions

Many social media users have reacted to the wedding of the lady. Some people judged her for getting married to a man old enough to be a father. See some of the comments below:

@beatriceoluge:

"Old enough to be her father."

@pauline_chic:

"Wanted to drop my comment but swap and see how happy she looks! Abeg everybody should do whatever makes them sleep at night. Congratulations."

@onikeokun:

"And she danced her way into America. They look happy together sha, congratulations."

@mayermimie:

"Hustle is hustle."

@deckhouseofbeauty:

"BBL girls how far?"

@okojebui:

"Wetin America passport go cause, green card na your mate? Congratulations."

@deckhouseofbeauty:

"This one na where 2 or 3 are gathered."

@miriam.blossom:

"Why marry someone who is old enough to be your grandfather? Nawaa oh."

@sylvalynomaka:

"Una dey love ooh for this country o."

