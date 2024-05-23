A social media user Omotayo has taken a swipe at a lady who wore an outfit that revealed sensitive parts of her body

In a video shared on X, the netizen expressed displeasure at the outfit and she added that the lady should not be allowed in public space

Some people stated that the lady's attire was not proper and men should not be questioned for staring at women

An X user Omotayo has called out a lady who dressed in a manner that exposed her body in a public space.

Netizens slam a lady's outfit that exposed her body. Image credit: @Tee_Classiquem1

Source: Twitter

The lady posted a video of the lady who wore a blue top and skirt that exposed her thighs and lower parts of her backside.

Her long-sleeve top hugged her body which flaunted her curves. She combined her outfit with luxurious black hair and held a handy bag.

She wore high heels that added that added to her height and enabled her to coordinate her steps stylishly.

The lady was a cynosure of eyes as she entered the public space holding the hands of another lady.

Omotayo's followers admitted that the lady was not properly dressed and that men should be exonerated from criticisms when they stare at these kinds of ladies.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the lady's outfit

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on the lady's outfit. See some of the reactions below:

@ChukwuemekeOny2:

"And yet women keep fighting men for looking, dem women too de look o. Now they say my body my choice, then my eyes my choice, since all of us wants to be crazi. Why are feminists not addressing these things? Na man be una problem."

@_omoaje

"This is far from fashion. This is mädness."

@Tee_Classiquem1:

"The right word."

@WFF_Rep_Nigeria:

"That’s fashion, nothing wrong with it."

@Tee_Classiquem1:

"Nothing will always be wrong with it until they are your relatives."

@AzeezRay:

"O bad gan. We are getting there. My body, my choice. Neglecting values and promoting indecency. Too much of woke is eating up our values and sanity!"

@elder_toxin:

"You can't put a law on how people dress. Don't even try to start down that road, bcos you won't know where to end it. Decency is relative."

@dinmaraphael:

"And she knows she is dressed inappropriately that's why she is holding her friend. She is very uncomfortable and would not be there by her self."

