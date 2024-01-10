A Nigerian lady has gathered different reactions online following the controversial outfit she wore to an event

She was adorned in a black top and a short which had white embellishments on them and bared some sensitive parts of her body

Some persons around her were not bothered about her outfit as she danced in a manner which attracted attention to her

A lady has gathered the attention of several people online following the controversial outfit she wore to an event.

The outfit comprised of a black top and short which had net designs. There were also white embellishments on her cloth, which exposed sensitive parts of her body.

In a video, she was seen dancing happily and in a provocative manner as she swung her long hair sideways.

A lady dancing excitedly in a video gathers reactions online. Source: @dior_imperialreloaded/Instagram

According to some netizens, the lady's intention was to attract some men to herself but the people around didn't care about what she was wearing or doing.

Nevertheless, the lady got commendation for her beautiful skin.

See a video of the dancing lady below:

Netizens react to the dancing lady's video

Several persons have reacted to the dancing lady's video. See some of them below:

@omotoyosi07:

"When will I chop liver to flaunt my big stomach like this? God when?

@aronikeee:

"This Tinubu's regime is bringing out a lot in some ladies. Ilu le hustle hard."

@miracle_onanayi:

"Why is there still tag on her cloth, did she borrow it? You people should be talking to your sisters they really need to be having small shame if not much of it, this is real palapala."

annoke46:

"Now I confirm say some people dey grow older leave sense for ground. radarada."

@professor_bosified:

"Why will you shut the door when having your bath and then still come out in public naked? Even the men she's trying to get their attention by her marketing strategy are clearly not interested and look irritated. I just hope for the day when women will respect themselves. Look at all the men all covered."

@temitolaomole9:

"Why is a pregnant woman dressed like this??? Dancing like that too?"

@omobolanle_omowealth:

"Love her confidence though but hope she went with her man."

@ayopolodojesu6:

"I don’t know what to type I just dey my lane."

@lolarcoasta:

"She's really feeling herself like mad. Pele maidia."

