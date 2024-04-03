A Nigerian bride Shade looked gorgeous as she stunned many with her beautiful makeup for her wedding

In a video, she was seen in her natural face and hair, and after some seconds her makeup look was displayed

She rocked a green traditional outfit and a 'gele' to match, and her stylish hand fan also complemented her attire

A Nigerian bride Shade and her makeup artist (@lilyfabulous_makeovers) took beauty transformation to another level as they displayed the face beat done on the celebrant.

A bride shows off her look before her makeup transformation.

Source: Instagram

Shade was in a smiling mood as she showed off her natural look in a video. After she moved to the rhythm of the music for some seconds, her makeup-transformed look was displayed.

She was not only adorning a beautiful face beat, but she also wore a green traditional outfit which she combined with a 'gele'.

Her stylish hand fan did justice to her attire and she spoke elegance and style. Netizens were in awe of her as they complemented her lovely makeup.

See the video of the bride's makeup transformation below:

Reactions to the bride's makeup look

Several Instagram users have reacted to the video of the bride's makeup transformation. See some of the comments below:

@ihadeygold:

"I screamed Jesus."

@nihetbeauty.co:

"What! She looked breathtakingly beautiful! You did a very good job."

@favourreuben_:

"Fear catch me. Same person? Omoo you finish work."

@kadeboteh:

"She was already stunning, the makeup was the icing on the cake."

@sandyedik:

"It’s not like she wasn’t beautiful before oh, she is a beautiful woman. However, the makeup is just something else. It is so natural, elegant and wow."

@shadella1:

"A what!!! A bride and more. Thank you so much for today. I love my makeup. You’re absolutely the best.

@ifedigbo_oluchi:

"If not for the open teeth, I for no know say na the same person."

@brownbrows.products:

"The transformation is lit."

@safiyyachance:

"She’s a gorgeous woman with and without makeup but the skill is undeniable. She’s so pretty."

@ayomiideeh:

"You ate and left no crumbs! Beautifully done!"

Bride adorns stunning makeup transformation

