A Nigerian lady with extremely long hair has shared some of the questions curious people always ask her

In a video, she revealed that people are always eager to touch and feel her hair whenever they see her

Netizens who watched the video online took to the comments section to express their amazement

A beautiful Nigerian lady has caused a frenzy on social media after showing off her voluminous natural hair.

The young lady identified as @hairychi on TikTok joined the ‘of course TikTok challenge’ sharing some of the questions people ask her.

Lady shows off her full hair Photo credit: @hairychi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady with full natural hair causes buzz

She stated that people always wondered if her natural hair was a wig because of the length and volume.

Others usually approach her to know if she was a Fulani girl but get shocked when they hear that she was an Igbo girl.

Speaking further, she reiterated how pregnant women usually approach her to plead that she gives their unborn babies some of her hair.

She said in part:

“Of course, this is my natural hair, people always ask if they can touch it.”

Video of lady with full hair sparks reactions

As expected, social media users especially ladies stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

Dinma's Hair said:

“PIs what do you use.”

Ethnie commented:

“Please drop hair care routine.”

Jennie Pert reacted:

“When I was little my neighbors husband will come from Canada and tell us a lot of recipes for different things and we'll try them out.”

Emerald said:

“Straighten it!!”

OLUWASEUN reacted:

“Make i help you add one to it, of course this is your natural hair people will always ask you what did you use.”

Grace commented:

“Aww secret please.”

Claire_Beauty2 said:

“Of course this is my natural hair everybody always ask pls what treatment do you use for your hair. You go explain tire.”

Dear_choice said:

“You should be a hair model.”

Mercy commented:

“My hair is close to urs.”

Ray_Couture X said:

“Of course dis is my natural hair na y l no get yansh.”

Watch the video below:

