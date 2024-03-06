A bride looked gorgeous as she adorned a blue and gold dress for her wedding, and she wore classy accessories to match

She had her 20 bridesmaids around her who rocked gold outfits with 'geles' that gave them a glamorous look

They all danced to the singer Beyonce's Crazy In Love as they stepped out in their outfits for the memorable occasion

A bride and her 20 bridesmaids have given netizens some fashion goals as they stepped out in style for a wedding.

A bride and her 20 bridesmaids adorn classy outfits for a wedding. Image credit: @shaimah_dash_faces_makeup/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The bride wore a blue and gold dress which she combined with a 'gele' and gold earrings. Her beautiful bridesmaids adorned gold dresses and 'geles' and they displayed their curves in them.

Their vibes were on point as they showed excitement and danced to Crazy In Love, a song by popular American singer Beyonce Knowles. They flaunted the different angles of their dresses as they moved their bodies excitedly.

Some social media users hailed their creativity as they turned up for the memorable event.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the outfits of the bride and her 20 bridesmaids in the video below:

Reactions to the bride, bridesmaids outfits, dance

Some netizens have reacted to the outfit of the bride and her bridesmaids. See some of the reactions below

@cold___world:

"I don’t know even know 20 people."

@___awele._:

"I’m scared I might just be there with my young sister."

@conniel9248:

"Beautiful ladies, that colour is fire."

@ruthdcreme:

"Na only me that day... Cos I no know 5people."

@kerii_b23:

"I need to know about the bridesmaid cloth & colour name. It’s gorgeous."

@nini_15ka:

"The elegance, energy, vibes, beauty, colour scheme, everything makes sense."

@official_ellaclarah:

"I think this material is just the best make my girls ready abeg."

@nini.amt:

"Magnificent, very beautiful. It's the kind of thing I want to do but I remember that the maximum number of friends I have is 5."

@saychieeeze:

"Let me take some notes. Everybody’s stunning!!!"

@d.al.i.la.h:

"This wedding made my year still sad that I didn't make it to bride and groom."

@2610events:

"Wow. They ate."

@logo_designer__ng:

"Beyonce would be proud."

Asoebi ladies turn heads with colourful outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian weddings are usually glamorous and asoebi ladies play a formidable role in this aspect.

Some asoebi ladies were seen in pink dresses that looked gorgeous, and the different styles were giving.

They complemented their outfits with pink 'geles' and various accessories that made them a cynosure of eyes.

Source: Legit.ng