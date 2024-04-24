A groom and his groomsmen turned heads as they dressed in lovely Edo-themed outfits for the wedding

They wore white shirts and skirts with red coral beads on their necks and wrists, which made them look regal

In the video, they all posed for a photo together before they showed off their outfits as ladies made their choices

A groom and his groomsmen depicted the Edo culture as they wore classy outfits for the wedding.

Groomsmen show style in Edo-themed outfits. Image credit: @riversbrides

Source: Instagram

In a video, the groom rocked a white shirt and red skirt that was up to his ankles. His groomsmen wore shirts and white skirts, and they all complemented their attire with red coral beads on their wrists and necks.

They all looked take-away as the groomsmen flaunted their outfits, giving off poses that made ladies drool over them.

As ladies made their choice of preferred groomsman, some people noted that some of the men were married. Hence, ladies should not bother to pick or crush on them.

See the video of the groom and his groomsmen's outfit below:

Ladies make their choices among the groomsmen

Several ladies have picked their preferred groomsmen from the video. See some of them below:

