Some asoebi ladies wore stylish corset dresses that were tight on them and made it difficult for them to sit properly

They combined their outfits with accessories of necklaces and bangles and rocked beautiful lace wig frontals

In a video, they complained of discomfort as they tried to get out of a car to grace the wedding event

A lady (@abiimez on TikTok) shared how she and her fellow asoebi ladies struggled in their beautiful attire as they attended a wedding.

Asoebi ladies express discomfort in tight corset dresses. Image credit: @abiimez

Source: Instagram

In a video, the ladies wore purple corset dresses which they combined with a stylish lace wig frontal hairstyle and accessories that made them look gorgeous.

The outfits were made with corsets which caused them great discomfort as they could not sit properly or stand up successfully without a hassle.

Several netizens wondered why they chose to wear such outfits while others simply made jest of them.

See the video of the asoebi ladies in their tight corset dresses below:

Reactions trail the asoebi ladies' outfits

Check out some of the comments that trailed the asoebi ladies' attire below:

@mariecarvins:

"When we make the corset short so you can sit properly, una go still complain say e no dey pack the fupa well. So enjoy the effect of the long corset."

@bimborella1:

"Looking ridiculous in the name of fashion trend."

@laviva_bae:

"This is the real definition of E Choke."

@sweetie_girlish_5656:

"The lady on the passenger seat by the driver's side is saying, she feels like something is piercing her stomach."

@yemight.network:

"Aseju ni corset, bubu tiwa ok."

@fave_melanin:

"The drip is eternal."

@bella_uddy:

"Me wey dey sew I no fit reason am, I only wear it for shoot."

@veralee007:

"Even me as a tailor, I don't like wearing corset like that."

@___tiana11:

"This is why I sit with the dress before leaving the tailor's shop."

@i_amdede:

"We don't breathe in couture."

@victoriaheadstart:

"The only one I ever made has never been worn o. I can't come and kill myself."

Bimbo Ademoye rocks tight corset dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Bimbo Adeoye was not bothered about going through pain as long as she looks good in her attire.

She proved this with the corset dress she adorned at Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre movie premiere hosted by Kunle Afolayan.

Her traditional corset dress was tight on her, and she looked uncomfortable in it.

Source: Legit.ng