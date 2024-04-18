A lady decided to give a tip on how a dress can be worn after makeup has been applied to one's face

In a video, she showed her beautiful makeup face and she got the help of another lady to wear her dress

She wore a wig cap on her face before the other lady joined her to wear her outfit, and the process was seamless

A lady (@tshepiimasethe1 on TikTok) has given her counterparts some hacks on how to wear their outfits without having any makeup stains.

A lady displayed how to wear outfits without makeup stains. Image credit: @tshepiimasethe1

Source: TikTok

In a video, she wore a black wig cap on her face after she had done her beautiful face beat. The covering on her face was to prevent the outfit she was about to wear get stained.

She was assisted by a lady to wear her white dress gently and it passed through her face without getting stained.

After her dress had dropped on her body through her neck, she removed the wig cap from her face. The video had the attention of netizens who shared what they used to prevent their outfits from getting stained.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the video of the lady's makeup stain prevention below:

Reactions to the lady's video

Several netizens have reacted to the video of the lady. See some of their comments below:

@Noma:

"Use plastic bags."

@June.N:

"Just use a silk scarf."

@Tshepii masethe:

"Everyone uses what works for them. Lol."

@Micheala Silwana:

"I use plastics, and make a hole for air."

@Tshepii masethe:

"We learn every day."

@chamana:

"The hubby should but for the top oh."

@Hameka:

"Put a silk scarf."

@jaden charlotte mahlangu:

"There's the solution for everything indeed."

@Tinelia_blossom:

"And what if you are alone?"

@Tshepii masethe:

"My neighbours are always here. I will ask them."

@Pali Pali:

"Wow, you’re smart."

@Lerato:

"I did this with a plastic."

@Una06:

"I use tissues."

@onebcchynn:

"I put a bag over my whole head."

@MaMpanza

"Face mask ka Spiderman ladies."

@princesslatoya0:

"I use plastic bags."

Lady's makeup transformation amazes netizens

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady decided to beat up her face, and the transformation by her makeup artist got netizens wowed.

A video of her no-makeup face and the after-look was stunning, and it made some people ask if it was real.

The makeup artist was praised for her level of creativity, while the lady was asked to transport herself to China because she looked like their citizen.

Source: Legit.ng