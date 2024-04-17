A young girl showed her love for fashion as she wore a gorgeous white dress, and it got the reactions of netizens

The outfit looked extravagant in its hand area and she combined it with black leggings and a lovely shoe

While some social media users felt it was beautiful, others remarked that the style wasn't for a child

A young girl (@extraordinary_nunu) on Instagram had netizens talking after she displayed her classy white dress with black leggings.

She posted several pictures and videos of her outfit which showed extravagancy in its hand design. Her accessories of a necklace and earrings looked lovely on her.

Young girl looks gorgeous in her attire. Image credit: @extraordinary_nunu

Source: Instagram

The young girl wore a simple hairstyle and rocked a flat shoe that complemented her attire. She showed swag in her poses as she flaunted her fashionista side.

Several netizens had something to say about the young girl's outfit. While some people felt her dress was beautiful, others noted that her parents should allow her to wear styles that children wear.

See the young girl's outfit in the slides below:

Reactions trail young girl's dress

See the comments of several people on the young girl's dress below:

@kween__a:

"I vow to let my kids be kids. So, help me, God."

@cee20brand:

"I just knew I would come to this place and see “let kids be kids”.

@lajoyin2210:

"Beautiful girl but allow kids to be kids."

@timelessdebbie:

"Some mothers na wa for una o. This beautiful little girl got two holes on her ears already?"

@thereal_tanyachim:

"This dress and styling is not age appropriate. The baby is beautiful. Let us allow children to be children.'

@linda22755;

"She's a beautiful child; but a beautiful Barbie girl dress would have been perfect."

@luschluxurystore:

"Baby girl loves her dress and she looks so beautiful in it."

Source: Legit.ng