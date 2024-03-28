A woman had netizens mesmerised after she displayed the beautiful makeup an artist did for her

In the video, she first showed off her natural face before she switched to her makeup look, where she beamed smiles at intervals

The difference between her natural face and her makeup face was evident, and she wore a yellow dress that made her radiate

A woman got netizens talking after her beautiful face beat posted by @lilyfabulous_makeovers on Instagram trended online.

The woman displayed her natural face in the video and after a few seconds, her transformed look was flaunted as she rocked a yellow dress.

Her lace frontal wig was also on point as it complemented her outfit and gave her a youthful vibe. The woman, who seemed to be in her 50s, looked younger with her glamorous makeup.

See the woman's makeup transformation video below:

Reactions to woman's makeup transformation

Several social media users have reacted to the woman's makeup transformation video. See some of the comments below:

@beautybysamuela:

"Even though I am a makeup artist, I had to go back to see if it was the same person! Mummy looks good! The makeup artist did a fine job. She needs her flowers Abeg."

@houseofderiole:

"Love that she still looks like herself but with a touch of baddie."

@ebivick_art:

"I no believe it."

@accessoriesbymynee:

"No be juju be that?"

@kootje_paul:

"Omg, her face and this colour on her skin."

@nanacornel:

"They are not the same person."

@reefah_reef:

"She’s stunning and she’s blessed with such beautiful teeth."

@thatikomgirl:

"My mama say she be chosen."

@bukalsempire:

"This is why I love my job. I love the confidence that makeup gives. Look how mummy stepped into that sweet 16 mood. Love it."

@xoxobyriley_kidsboutique:

"I shouted out loud!!!! Oh, wow!"

@urbanwoman.ng:

"See how I’m smiling. She’s so beautiful."

