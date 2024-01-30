A lady decided to beat up her face and the transformation by her makeup artist got netizens wowed

A video of her no-makeup face and the afterwork done on her face looked stunning, and it made some people ask if it was real

The makeup artist was praised for her level of creativity while the lady was asked to transport herself to China because she looked like their citizen

A lady got netizens talking after a video of her makeup transformation hit the internet. She was seen in her natural face and the aftermath of her face beat got netizens wowed.

Lady looks gorgeous after makeup transformation. Image credit: @makeupbyigho/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She looked very different after the makeup was done, and it made her appear more beautiful. Her hair was also styled and it made the transformation perfect.

Though some people complimented the works of the makeup artist, others felt she overdid the face beat, and this made her work look unreal.

See a video of the makeup transformation below:

Netizens react to the lady's transformed face

Some social media users have commented on the lady's face beat. See their reactions below:

@thaworldbanana:

"Just book flight dey go China."

@cuisinebyhg:

"I felt almost blind while watching this. Like I could not open my eyes well. Is it only me abeg?"

@kemi_kolus:

"Clean beat but can they just remove the eyeballs so she’s eyeless."

@thecheflin:

"I had to watch twice. Was the plan to block the eyes?"

@jewelrtw:

"Can’t believe you actually posted transformation. Tuesday on Tuesday."

@beautybyrmd:

"This is so beautiful."

@mumandme_apparel:

"Turned to blind on top makeup."

@brunettesglammm:

"Wetin be this. Editing too much ooo."

@uzoharmaka:

"Haaaa, the former is better than the latter."

@chioma_okoli:

"Is this real?"

@ginika_chi:

"Why are the brows hanging?"

@mumandme_apparel:

"God have mercy, wetin be this?"

@ayomiyesufu:

"Opor!!! Baby Avatar."

@bohjewellery:

"Ki loshele?"

@its_amaechi:

"Leave the make up first, who did this hair?

@ayotiwatide:

"Her face is so snatched."

@legit_rhoda:

"Them turn you to tiger."

Lady's makeup transformation leave many in disbelief

Legit.ng earlier reported that a makeup artist recently had one of her works go viral after posting a transformative video of a client.

The Lagos-based beautician first showed the bare face of her client before sharing the glammed-up look.

In the video, which has since trended on social media, many internet users were stunned at the effect.

Source: Legit.ng