Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun has left fans, including some of his colleagues, gushing over his younger sister Bukky Makun Ugbiyobo, who sweetly celebrated her husband on his 50th birthday.

The comedian, who shared pictures and videos from his brother-in-law's birthday party, shared heartwarming details as his sister gave her husband a new car.

Comedian AY shares details about his brother-in-law. Credit: @aymakun @bukkyray

AY recalled how his brother-in-law made great sacrifices to relocate his sister to the US and established her as his wife and mother of their daughter.

He added that his sister's husband encouraged her to further her studies, and now she is a registered nurse in the US.

AY also teased his sister about not buying him a car on his 50th birthday despite his role in her life.

An extract from AY Comedian's caption read:

"Love is such a wonderful thing. My amiable inlaw turned brother made some great sacrifices in relocating my younger sister @bukkyray to the US. Got her established as his wife and mother of their beautiful daughter Zaye. Encouraged and supported her to further her studies, too. Today, this trained nurse gifted her husband a Benz of inestimable value for his 50th birthday. So proud of you, sister."

Watch the sweet video below:

Recall that AY made headlines after celebrating his son's 17th birthday.

Fans hail AY's sister

See some of their comments below:

blesyn_tk_bobs:

"This is how I'll spoil my husband, God helping me. The guy don too try for me."

iyunade_beads:

"Marriage sweet… na the bad ones dey trend pass..congratulations. More joy in your home."

toyzjazzytee:

"Congratulations to sir, i am proud to say I was the musician for their wedding back in naija many years ago NAH WOMAN YOU BE SISTER BUKKY."

AY Makun and wife Mabel hint at marital crisis

In another report via Legit.ng, the funnyman and his beautiful wife Mabel Makun's marriage appeared to have hit the rocks.

This was after Mabel shared a cryptic post about a particular person allegedly threatening her life.

The comedian and his wife have also unfollowed each other on Instagram, further sparking speculations about their marital crisis.

In November 2023, AY Makun and Mabel sweetly marked their 15th wedding anniversary with adorable throwback photos.

