A tailor had netizens laughing after he showed how he handles his clients' jobs to meet their demands at the same time

In a video, the guy wore a red cap and an Ankara shirt and he seemed to be enjoying his job as he worked on the sewing machines

He takes turns to handle the two clothes; after he sews one for some seconds, he focuses on the next

A tailor showed how he satisfied the demands of his clients at the same time when he worked on two machines simultaneously

A tailor got the attention of netizens for sewing two clothes at the same time. Image credit: @tailorcataloguepage

Source: Instagram

In a video, he was seen sewing a cloth on one machine. After some seconds, he switched to another machine to sew another cloth.

The machines were close to the tailor and it was easy to move his hands from one to another without leaving his seat.

Some netizens observed the cloth he was sewing and they noted that he was only stressing himself. Others also said that the time he was using to make two clothes at the same time, he could have simply focused on one and saved his time.

See the video of the tailor making two clothes at the same time below:

The tailor's sewing method gets funny reactions

Check out what some people commented about the tailor below:

@princess_is_royalty1:

"Rumour has it that he is in jail. They said he put the leg of the dress for the hand and the neck of the dress dey the hem. This is why you should do one thing at a time. Multitasking isn’t for everything."

@cutfluentfashion:

"This was me a few days back. Mo ku tan."

@morens__couture:

"You will end up doing nothing."

@oluwaseunalake:

"Bros, you will become older than your age."

@msrahmizy:

"When you have a deadline to meet."

@kingflo_creations:

He drank abidoshaker sepe."

@the_helen_edward:

"You get two legs jare my brother."

@reynaezinne:

"The owners are on their way."

@q.u.e.e.n_n.i.m.a:

"I wanna see the results."

@zaza_stitchesrtw:

"Me during the festive season."

@wristwatchesbypejuola:

"Werey tailor."

@carol_robinson_samuels:

"The time it takes to go back and forth is wasted time."

