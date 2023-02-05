A Nigerian tailor in Delta state has got many people praising his skill after showing a styled outfit fitting for both a woman and man

The brilliant man said that a couple could wear the same outfit as many people asked him to make for their families

Among social media users who reacted to his video were those who wanted to know if he teaches people tailoring

A young Nigerian man, @diamond_ray123, has got many people praising his skill as he showed an outfit that can be worn by both man and woman.

The man replicated the same design of the cloth he was wearing on another seen on a female mannequin in his shop.

Brilliant tailor praised

He said he had to make a video about it because ladies were asking if they can wear the same cloth when they earlier saw it on him.

Many people who were wowed by his design rushed to his comment section to asked if he could made the same for their partners.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 2,000 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user4070651234335 said:

"I love this."

princess Diana said:

"Remember this ladies 'u supposed to be with nyash'."

user4970111380713 said:

"Nice one...can u make for me and my hubby and my 2 prince."

Babygirl said:

"Can you please do it for me and hubby and my son and daughter please."

Tessa Algar Francis asked:

"Love it. Do you ship to the us?"

Ability Okon said:

"Plz where is ur location, I would love to learn."

user4480869251725 said:

"Please can I learn work from you sir."

immaculatedelight3 said:

"Please were are u located i will like to learn this skill am serious oo."

