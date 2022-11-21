A video of a man at what appears to have been taken at a wedding has gone viral over the man's choice of outfit

In trending video, the man is seen on the dance floor in a white agbada and a pair of crocs

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on crocs

Crocs have risen to become a Marmite trend as while many people love it, many others are not fans of the rubber footwear.

While the design is often rocked in casual ensembles, it appears there are people who have shown that their love for the famed footwear goes beyond fashion reasoning.

A video of a man dancing at what appears to be a wedding has gone social media users buzzing with reactions.

Although his dance moves were rather amusing, it was the nature of his ensemble that got people talking.

Dressed in a white agbada, he paired the look with some pink bedazzled crocs.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on man's footwear choice

olaiide_:

"Awww, Pink panther and Pals."

acetaylorbrown:

"Crocs are addictive, you might even Wear it with suit ,you no go even send."

mide_esther:

"He be like say he borrow am. Cause why pink"

meet_shuuuga:

"I have a friend who can wear crocs on suit "

gylliananthonette:

"Na because he get money, that's why he looks good."

lings__andscentsmainpage:

"Omo I won’t lie! Crocs is addictive, to think I hated them bfr, now my roommate left hers and travelled, the day I mistakenly put leg inside, I started wearing them everywhere "

tolani_zay:

"Don’t buy Crocs, you will wear them everywhere. That’s how I wore crocs from Lagos to London "

aayo_ola:

"If you know how much he bought it, you’d probably leave him "

mr_ina_:

"If you’ve never experienced the helpless hold of crocs pls don’t judge him "

