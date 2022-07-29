Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, recently left social media users in awe over some new photos

In the photos, the King of Boys star donned a gorgeous agbada ensemble as she attended a function

The photos earned her numerous compliments from her fans and fellow colleagues in the movie industry

Sola Sobowale is one Nigerian celebrity who knows how to pull off fierce, elegant and classy looks, and a brief trip to her Instagram page will convince you.

Fans showered the actress with compliments. Credit: @solasobowale

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the veteran Nollywood actress stepped out for an event and made sure to serve major style goals.

In the photos, the 'King of Boys' came through in a stunning blue, gold and cream-coloured print agbada ensemble.

She accessorised the look with a brown shoulder bag, a gold pair of pumps and blue headgear.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users shower compliments on Sola

kolemoyosore

"Oba herself❤️❤️❤️❤️"

iamchi_nwe:

"OBA, The King of Boys"

rosalynoberlin865:

"Sooo gorgeous."

wittyirene78:

"Mama you too fine❤️❤️❤️"

sekramapparel:

"OBA ❤️❤️❤️"

