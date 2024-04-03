A hairstylist has revealed how one of her clients looks like Marie Wiseborn, the wife of gospel singer Moses Bliss

In a video, she showed how the hairstyle the client wanted was what Marie was known for, and it was beautiful on the lady

The lady's natural hair was long and carefully styled and had the attention of several netizens who checked the resemblance

A hairstylist (@foluflaunt_naturalhairsalon on Instagram) got the attention of social media users after she showed off how one of her clients resembled Marie Wiseborn, the wife of Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss.

Marie Wiseborn shows off her natural hair. Image credit: @mariewiseborn

Source: Instagram

The stylist's client requested for her natural hair to be styled in the same pattern Marie usually does hers.

From twisting her hair in bits, she weaved some parts in front and packed the back in buns. The hair was beautiful and the client looked like Marie facially and in terms of rocking natural hairstyles.

Netizens admitted the hairstyles were similar but they wished the hairstylist could have shown the lady's face more.

See the hairstyle of the lady that looks like Marie below:

Netizens react to Marie's look-alike's hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on the hairstyle of the lady's hairstyle. Check out some of the reactions below:

@_justchioma:

"How can you guys see a resemblance, I can't even see her face."

@dbeauty_fix_studio:

"Y’all see the resemblance when we can’t even see her face."

@jane_1434:

"I thought Marie was the only female."

@joyanyanwu095:

"Am I supposed to save this style so I can make it later?"

@ijay_sleemzy:

"If Marie go salon make I bend."

@queen_7891350:

"Too much look alike. God created us in twos."

@ayomide_a_ayoola:

"The hair makes them resemble right?"

@thepricelesscouple:

"This is so beautiful."

@cecilia_sphere:

"Show her face na. My brother says he likes her."

@jumcin_vela:

"This is so nice. I can see the resemblance."

@foluflaunt_natural_hair_salon:

"Simple style, no stress."

