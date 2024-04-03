A lady got the attention of netizens after she displayed the stylish dress she ordered and what she got from her stylist

She desired a black dress that snatched the waist of the first person wearing it, however, hers was slightly different

Social media users gave her suggestions on how to adjust the cloth so that it would fit her, while others simply made jest of her

A lady got many people talking after she showed off the classy dress she ordered versus what her fashion designer made for her.

She wanted a black dress that had a flair from the waist area, and was designed with hands - a tiny one and another one falling on her arms.

What she got was a white dress of the same style. However, the waist area wasn't as puffy as what she ordered.

While comparing both outfits, many people admitted that the difference wasn't much and they noted that her tailor can still adjust the waist area.

See the dress the lady ordered versus what she got below:

Reactions to the gotten dress

Several social media users have reacted to the dress the lady ordered versus what she got. See some of the comments below:

@okporo_love:

"Just tell your tailor to amend both sides. The gown is fine."

@jumdolfashion:

"This is the result of finding good girl style from street style. I don't want my breast to be opened, I want the waist to be down and be obvious. Aunty, let's hear from the designer first and carry your annoying comparison go one side."

@olawunmi.official:

"Fabric difference and body shape difference."

@akpesiri_collins:

"Amend the side seam, then add net underneath the skirt area to get the full lift look."

@stylesbyneye:

"I’ve studied this dress for a while now. Yes, the material she used is wrong but I think there’s some net under the pleats that assisted the pleats. It is my opinion."

@prettyqueen8009:

"Just amend the two sides."

@omotolafashionhouse__omfh:

"Exactly what you ordered, adjust from the zip side, and then you are good to go."

@kissez_laboratory:

"Hit. Ask her to split the back and make it like a corset so you can tighten it to your frame as you wish."

@braided.by.khaphy:

"Please hold your head first."

@zabby_luxe.rtw:

"You got exactly what you ordered but did you order the shape? No just take in the waist a bit and it will fit you."

@cathyshewah:

"My sister you no order the shape join and your dress just needs to be held a bit on both sides....there's no big deal in this."

