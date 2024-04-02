Lady Cuts Mesh Off Her Outfit 5 Minutes Into a Wedding, Netizens React: "It's Better Without It"
- A lady got netizens talking after she cut off the mesh from the top of her dress as she turned up at a wedding
- Her beautiful corset dress looked lovely with the mesh but it looked invisible, and the lady said she wasn't cool with it
- She took scissors and cut out the material and she flaunted her attire which looked lovely on her
A lady, @_iam_ink on Instagram, was prepared to attend a wedding but she had second thoughts about her outfit five minutes into the event.
In a video she shared on Instagram, she said she wasn't feeling the corset outfit with the mesh and decided to take it off with scissors.
Her outfit was combined with a black curly hair. She displayed her attire without the mesh and sought the opinions of netizens.
Several people said they preferred the outfit without the mesh, adding that they didn't even notice that the mesh was there in the first place.
See the lady's outfit with the mesh and without it, in the video below:
Reactions to the lady's mesh outfit
Several Instagram users have reacted to the lady's outfit. See some of the reactions below:
@veeke_james:
"No mesh looks amazing."
@cleanfold.packaging:
"I think I need to see an optician because I didn't even notice the mesh until she started cutting."
@kaylahoniwo:
"That mesh wasn’t meshing. It was a great choice ripping it off."
@avuekwe:
"I've never liked that mesh. It is better to use the colour of the fabric for any mesh-like design for me. Taking it off was way better."
@acupofjazmine:
"Looks better without the mesh. I always have a problem with mesh because it’s difficult to get your exact skin tone."
"So cute": Lady's parents switch into her and her husband's outfits in transition video, many in awe
@ohemaaglobal:
"Team no mesh. The mesh wasn’t meshing."
@_.v.h.i.c.k.e.y._:
"That mesh was an eyesore. It looks better without it."
@call_me_abena:
"Whoever did the mesh hates you."
@mz_amarachi:
"Better with no mesh. No need for mesh if the shade match is off."
@laureate_:
"The mesh was your skin tone that one wouldn’t even notice but no mesh."
@__glamwithd:
"It’s so classy without the mesh."
