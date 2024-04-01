A Nigerian lady has shared how she was given the wrong package after she ordered an iPhone XR 128GB from China

Quite to her surprise, the company delivered over 125 smartphones to her instead of the iPhone and she quickly took an action

The action she took has been greeted with mixed feelings from netizens as some people criticised her

A Nigerian lady was sent over 125 smartphones by mistake from China after she ordered an iPhone XR.

In a TikTok video, @kermiepurp shared a picture of the phones and her conversation with her supplier who made the mistake.

She was sent over 125 phones erroneously. Photo Credit: @kermiepurp

Source: TikTok

What @kermiepurp did next

Without hesitation, @kermiepurp called the attention of her supplier to the error. It was then the supplier realised the mistake.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

To reward the young lady's honesty, the supplier gifted her a Bluetooth headset and a charger along with the iPhone XR she originally ordered.

In another incident, a man imported a house from China.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to @kermiepurp's experience

Stoic said:

"How will I prove I’m a Nigerian that a lot of Nigerian politicians have dealt with me seriously.. if I return it, I can’t and I won’t."

BIG*T said:

"I will call them and tell them that one out of the 100 was having issues."

chuka373 said:

"The offer dey vex me now wetin be charger and Bluetooth for close to 3m goods."

Aremzy said:

"Exactly this happened to my brother we ordered for 2 children tablet and after opening the package we saw 12 tablets."

Mercy_Immaculata said:

"Knowing my self, I will return it, to chop person thing dey fear me abeg."

Ebonyi prince said:

"You are a good girl, God will definitely bless you, trust me."

Ask_of_ ogo said:

"If you should return it her trust with you will be 100%."

Alpha said:

"Na to start find show glass for Nigeria cus I don turn phone vendor asap."

Lady flaunts 'iPhone' she bought from China

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown off a smartphone she bought from China.

She said she didn't want to buy an Android phone in Nigeria as they are usually overpriced and with poor camera quality. Showcasing the 'iPhone', she said it cost her N31k and came with a free screen guard, pouch, original charger and Airpods.

She also revealed that shipping the phone cost her N11k. Doing an appraisal of the smartphone, she stated that its battery doesn't get hot like other phones and lasts long.

Source: Legit.ng