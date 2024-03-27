Actress and percussionist Abimbola Otu has shared what influences her fashion sense as a theatre practitioner

Nigerian actress, costumier, and percussionist Abimbola Otu has opened up on what inspires her sense of fashion.

The role interpreter who was formerly with a popular theatre group, Crown Troupe of Africa, spoke about the perceptions people have about her as a theatre practitioner, and her love for beads, in an interview with Legit.ng.

Abimbola shares her fashion influence

According to the actress, her mood affects what she wears and her style is not static. She said:

"I wear my mood most of the time and other times, I wear what suits the event. Usually, my fashion is simple and casual, of course with a touch of Africa."

She also addressed the stereotype she faces being a theatre practitioner, saying:

"There is this stereotype I get as a theatre practitioner. Most times, when there isn't a physical project at hand, and I am indoors researching or just relaxing, some people just assume that makes theatre an easy career."

What is Abimbola's favourite fashion accessory?

Furthermore, she spoke about the fashion accessories that she loves the most. In her words:

"I love beads, cowries, shells, raffia (these could come in any form - earrings, neck pieces, bags, purses, bracelets, and anklets)."

