Nigerian filmmaker Benneth Nwankwo has shared his knowledge on how actors who reject costumes offered to them for movie roles can be sorted.

He also revealed what informs the kind of movies he makes, and his favourite fashion accessories, among other issues, in an interview with Legit.ng.

Benneth reveals what inspires his movies

The filmmaker opened up on what spurs the kind of movies he makes. He said:

"As a Nigerian filmmaker focused on teen-related films, my style is shaped by cultural influences, societal norms, and the unique experiences of Nigerian teens. Drawing from Nigerian culture and traditions, I aim to create authentic stories that resonate with local audiences. I also draw inspiration from international cinema, literature, and visual arts to enrich my films with universal themes. Through honest storytelling, I explore themes like identity, peer pressure, and family dynamics."

Some of the actors and media personalities he has featured in his movies include Abayomi Alvin, Charles Okocha, James Brown, Speed Darlington, Emmanuel Esiet, and Darlington Ibekwe.

He also shared how the challenge of actors rejecting outfits they were given for a movie role can be handled. In his words:

"I believe addressing such issues requires diplomacy. I would respectfully listen to their concerns and seek solutions aligning with the production's needs. Open to suggestions, I prioritise maintaining professionalism while ensuring costumes meet project requirements."

What is Benneth's favourite fashion accessory?

The 29-year-old also revealed what his fashion accessories are. He said:

"I don't have preferences but I mostly like joggers, T-shirts, sneakers, and leather watches."

In the a case of what I ordered versus what I got, he linked his experience to when he searched for new talents. In his words:

"Working with aspiring talents, I have faced instances where an actor's performance differed from expectations set during auditions. If the cast can't be changed, script modifications such as transfer of lines that accommodate their strengths becomes the solution. It's a challenging task."

Source: Legit.ng