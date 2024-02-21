Actor Mike Uchegbu has opened up on the reason he keeps full beards, and what influences his fashion style

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also spoke about his preference for casual clothes and his dislike for corporate wears

He further shared that he loves wristwatches and he cannot be seen without wearing any on his left hand

Nollywood actor Mike Uchegbu has shared the reason he is keeping full beards and the reason he can cut them. In an interview with Legit.ng, he also revealed what his favourite fashion accessory is.

In addition, he spoke about his love for casual wear and the only reason he can be spotted in corporate outfits

Why is Mike with a full beards?

The role interpreter said he loves his full beards because they have become a part of his image and his brand. He said:

"Having beards is very personal to me. I have my reasons and they are not extra-ordinary or out of place. My beards add up to my looks and it has been a part of my brand for a very long time. If a project I am working on wants me to take it off, and I will be well compensated, that's understandable. I can always grow it back again."

I prefer casual outfits - Mike admits

Speaking on if he prefers casual to traditional outfits, he said:

"I prefer casual, and anything that has to do with shorts, pants, and T-shirts. I am not a corporate person. I detest anything corporate. It is because of the field I find myself, the characterisation, and ceremonies that determines the kind of attires I adorn. That may force me to wear corporate outfits at times."

I love wristwatches - Mike says

Furthermore, the actor revealed that he cannot be caught without a wristwatch. In his words:

"One cannot find me without a wristwatch, be it leather, silver, gold, or metallic. There has to be a wristwatch on my left hand."

