Popular Nollywood actress Rita Dominic is now making headlines after making a fashion statement on social media

On her official Instagram page, the veteran movie star posted a video where she showcased her style

Rita’s video impressed many netizens and some of her celebrity colleagues as they all drooled over her

Popular Nigerian actress Rita Dominic has once again impressed fans with her sense of style with a new video on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video where she put her lovely designer outfit on display.

Fans and celebs gush over Rita Dominic's style video. Photos: @ritadominic

In the clip, Rita was seen rocking a short blue dress paired with a Gucci bag and Valentino platform heels.

The pretty actress was all smiles as she strutted her stuff in her lovely outfit and also blew a kiss to the camera. In her caption, she explained the kind of life she was living.

Rita simply wrote:

“Livi'n & thrivi'n .”

See the heartwarming video below:

Top celebrities gush over Rita Dominic’s video

Shortly after Rita Dominic posted the video of herself showcasing her style on her page, a number of fans and celebrity colleagues trooped to her comment section to share their thoughts. A number of them were in awe of her. Read some of their reactions below:

empressnjamah:

“My darling gorgeous riri of life.”

ose__mudia:

“What the song said, LITERALLY!!.”

swankyjerry:

“So stunning.”

preshchamberlain:

“Iconic Rita dominic! A sophisticated super star. Keep shining mama ♥️♥️.”

ucheogbodo:

“Too beautiful.”

stannze:

“It’s the akpola for me .”

mayyuledochie:

“Lit.”

nancyisimeofficial:

“Love struck.”

