A lady has lamented the outcome of the dress her fashion designer made for her as it did not meet her taste

In a video on TikTok, the lady showed the black dress she ordered which was combined with brown material

While the ordered dress looked fit on the lady wearing it, what the lady got was not well balanced on her hips and she reacted

In the case of what I ordered and what I got, a netizen narrated her experience with her fashion designer.

A lady lamented about what she ordered versus what she got. Image credit: @presh_ehis_okh

Source: TikTok

She shared a video on her TikTok page @presh.ehis_okh saying that she requested a black dress. The attire also snatched the waist of the lady wearing it, and it displayed her curves.

However, what she got was a purple attire with brown designs that did not grab her waist properly. The outfit also looked less classy on her.

According to the lady, she desired to wear the dress this Saturday but her stylist had ruined her plans.

She posted the video of both dresses with the caption:

"Ah, outfit wey I wan use this Saturday oh. This particular tailor don wound me."

Check out a video of what the lady ordered versus what she got below:

Reactions to the ordered and gotten dresses

Several TikTok users have reacted to the dress the lady ordered versus what she got. See some of the comments below:

@ken elvis:

"It is correct to change the fabric and your stature."

@MOBOLAJI_Gallery in Lagos:

"Ahhh wetin be this?"

@mhizsarahtush:

"You no get hip to carry am."

@Larry lee 023:

"The skin net not given though, but she tried."

@Juicy world:

"Put more swag."

@Tina:

"The tailor was confused."

@Larry lee 023:

"Maybe she should add a hip pad to it, and also the burst, not a corset."

@Õmõ këhîñdë:

"You no order hips nah."

@dami_queen:

"Na u no get yansh now."

2ken elvis;

"Lolzz manage it."

@Erinola:

"You’re too tall."

@bianca:

"It's the skirt part that has issues plus color combinations. She would have padded the hips sha, sorry take heart."

@Seanclaire23:

"You for choosing black e for comot well."

