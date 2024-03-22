With the increase in the price of commodities in the market, hair extensions are not left out, as they have become quite expensive

A hairstylist and her apprentice found a solution to this situation, and they felt it was best to start wearing their natural hairs

In a video, they sang the praise of natural hairstyles that do not need hair extensions, and they noted that being natural was better

A Nigerian hairstylist and her apprentice have acknowledged the beauty of natural hairstyles due to the increase in the price of hair extensions.

In a video, the hairstylist was seen weaving a customer's hair, who sat calmly while they sang a Yoruba song about the beauty of natural hair.

The lady was in the company of her apprentice, who watched from behind her. They all 'bid farewell' to hair extensions, noting that rocking natural hairstyles was now in vogue.

Check out the video of the hairstylist singing the praise of natural hairstyles below:

Reactions to the hairstylist's adulation of natural hair

Some social media users reacted to the video shared by @delemomoduovation on Instagram. See some of the comments below:

@ainaoludiya:

"If you are in this country and you say you don't have talent, wait till Nigeria happens to you your talent will surely show up. Nice one ladies."

@teelayoajibola:

"Please tell them o."

@adebalogun89:

"But she still left her hair tinted/coloured and this is also a white man's invention."

@lara_eleja:

"Koju sọkọ."

@tao_dubai

"Better."

@orji2854:

"All back o."

