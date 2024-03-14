A young girl has shown that she is a professional when it comes to fixing lace frontal wigs and she satisfies her clients

In a video shared online, the girl was seen fixing a customer's hair and she paid attention to every detail

Her work was neat and it got the attention of netizens who commended her, though some people said they couldn't patronise her

A young hairstylist in Benin, Edo state, has proven that her hands are gifted and she can make something out of her life with her craft.

A young girl plaits lady's hair, netizens hail her. Image credit: @meetlouishairworld/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok, the girl showed seriousness as she fixed her client's hair in her boss' salon.

She cut the front part of the lady's hair and formed it into a curl which gave her customer a beautiful look. After she was done, the lady flaunted her hair before the mirror.

While some people commended the craft of the girl, others said they have trust issues and they can't allow her to do their hair.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Check out the video of the young girl making her customer's hair below:

Netizens react to the young girl's handwork

Some social media users have reacted to the video of the young girl making a lady's hair. Check out some of the comments below:

@kwintoyin290:

"I get trust issues, I no fit."

@user@Progressive:

"My next life, na from belle I go start dey learn handwork. Sharp, no time."

@Chi pretty:

"Show us the full video when she start."

@Gloria Godwin:

"Teach them young."

@Bola Ahmed Tinubu:

"I am impressed."

@Dëh Ny:

"Na this small girl do this hair? Wow."

@Olaoluwa:

"Pls do yo train I want to learn."

@Tessy stitches:

"She is good, she was the one that install my braided wig for me."

@Efyapapabi:

"This girl will go far. Her hands are really blessed."

@~Tee’s hair artistry:

"Good job girl."

@marylee:

"I have trust issues."

Talented girl braids adult's Hair

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a little girl braiding someone's hair had impressed many netizens on social media.

In the video shared via the TikTok app, the talented little girl stood firmly and braided the adult's hair at a salon.

Netizens who watched the video didn't hesitate to shower her with lots of accolades over her hardworking nature.

Source: Legit.ng