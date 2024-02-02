Popular singer Teni Apaata, aka Teni, has made her hairstylist and fans excited after she displayed her singing talent

In a video, the singer was seen plaiting her hair and she showed off her beautiful hair stylist, commending her for being hardworking

She also sang for the hair stylist and her voice became a topic of discussion among her fans and colleagues

Popular singer Teni Apata, aka Teni the entertainer, has gotten her fans mesmerised after she did a freestyle for her hairstylist Ruth Ogunniyi, @toyos_touch on Instagram. While making her hair, Teni commended the lady for being hardworking.

Teni sings for her hairstylist, and gets her fans excited. Image credit: @tenientertainer/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Billionaire crooner also asked Ruth to admit to her hard work which she did. She also asked her to clap for herself as she turned it into a song.

Her sonorous voice and the rhythm of the freestyle she did for the hairstylist blew her fans away. They made nice comments about her talent on her Instagram page.

She posted a video of herself singing for Ruth with the caption:

"Shout out to my hairdresser! She is so hardworking. Shout out to all the hardworking people in the world."

Teni's hairstylist reacts to her video

In response to the publicity Teni gave her, the hairstylist responded on her comments section saying:

"Many thanks for giving me this opportunity. Thank you for your assistance. Thank you for your encouragement. Thank you for your guidance. Thank you for your support. Thank you for your thoughtfulness. Please accept my deepest thanks ma. And God bless you ma."

See the video of Teni singing for her hairstylist below:

Fans react to Teni's video

Some fans and colleagues of the singer have reacted to the video of her and her hairstylist. Check out their comments below:

@_iammhiztergold:

"Music no need permission to enter your spirit."

@officialtaiwoadeyemi:

"Person go think say na me Teni dey sing for ni, I just dey blush like didirin."

@o_lamidayo:

"Wow.... This is beautiful. Thank you for telling her she's hardworking. This will want to make her do more."

@realwarripikin:

"Beautiful song Awwww I mind now na sugar factor."

@etinosaofficial:

"I'm just smiling anyhow:

@gazkitchen_:

"Teni you’re a whole vibe aswear."

@isioma_yocambel:

"This Teni is kind. She is too good, vibe and voice is top-notch. Omo, I love you till eternity my Teni ooo."

@yetty_hairssence:

"Shout out to all hairdressers including me. It’s not easy."

@da.pella.999:

"Girl Kai what is this? .....it's called pure taleennnttttt."

Source: Legit.ng